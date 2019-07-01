Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 6.63% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|N/A
|16
|155.67
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.19
|1.77
|2.48
The rivals have a potential upside of 130.93%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s competitors beat Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 5 of the 6 factors.
