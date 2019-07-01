Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 6.63% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 N/A 16 155.67 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The rivals have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s competitors beat Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 5 of the 6 factors.