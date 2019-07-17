Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.64 N/A 0.10 155.67 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 0%. Competitively, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 53.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.