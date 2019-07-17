Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.64
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 0%. Competitively, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 53.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
