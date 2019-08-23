Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.31 N/A 0.38 43.37 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.97 N/A 1.59 5.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.