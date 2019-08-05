Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.15 N/A 0.38 43.37 Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56

Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is presently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 19.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.