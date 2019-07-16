Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.54
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
