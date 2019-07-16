Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.54 N/A 0.10 155.67 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.