Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.76 N/A 0.38 43.37 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.