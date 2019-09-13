Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.76
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|40.82
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
