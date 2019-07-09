Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.41
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|Central Securities Corp.
|28
|39.90
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 11.87% respectively. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.