Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.41 N/A 0.10 155.67 Central Securities Corp. 28 39.90 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 11.87% respectively. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.