Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.08 N/A 0.38 43.37 Altaba Inc. 70 165.37 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 average price target and a 10.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.