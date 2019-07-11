Reviewing Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.37 N/A 0.10 155.67 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.20 N/A 2.39 12.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 18.54% and its average target price is $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 18.9% respectively. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 4.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.