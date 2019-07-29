Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.64 N/A 0.54 26.22 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.