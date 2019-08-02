Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.68 N/A 0.54 27.99 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.28 N/A 0.58 14.19

Demonstrates Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 36.07% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.