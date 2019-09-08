Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.83 N/A 0.54 27.99 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 19.64% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.