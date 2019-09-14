Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.98 N/A 0.54 27.99 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 17.51%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.