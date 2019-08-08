Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.90 N/A 0.54 27.99 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.17 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 29.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.