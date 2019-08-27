Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.69 N/A 0.54 27.99 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.94 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 46.46% and its consensus price target is $12.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.