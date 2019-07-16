Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.29 N/A 0.54 26.22 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.60 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 7.11%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.