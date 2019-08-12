Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Since Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.21 N/A 0.57 23.77 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $64, while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.