Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.21 N/A 0.57 23.77 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 11.85% and 71.1% respectively. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.