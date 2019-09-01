Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)’s results

Since Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.17 N/A 0.57 23.77 Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.98 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Rand Capital Corporation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Rand Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Rand Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 14.1%. Competitively, 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.