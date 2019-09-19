Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.57 23.77 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 29.68%. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.