Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.96 N/A 0.57 23.77 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.26 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.85% and 29.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.