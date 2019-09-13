Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)’s and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s results

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A 0.57 23.77 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.92 N/A 0.35 47.47

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.