Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) compete against each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.06 N/A 1.09 13.02 Saratoga Investment Corp. 24 4.45 N/A 3.01 8.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Saratoga Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Saratoga Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Saratoga Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Saratoga Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.82% and 18.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.95% of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.4% 3.11% -0.08% 9.43% 4.22% 26.48%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Summary

Saratoga Investment Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.