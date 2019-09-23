Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Investments industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.86
|N/A
|1.09
|13.02
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|11
|6.21
|N/A
|1.18
|8.52
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mesa Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|78.3%
|65.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.82% and 13.6%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.43%
|2.39%
|5.44%
|10.56%
|9.1%
|14.87%
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|-8.3%
|-12.62%
|-32.57%
|-22.69%
|-29.73%
|-7.71%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 14.87% stronger performance while Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mesa Royalty Trust.
