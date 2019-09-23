Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Investments industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.86 N/A 1.09 13.02 Mesa Royalty Trust 11 6.21 N/A 1.18 8.52

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mesa Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mesa Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.82% and 13.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87% Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has 14.87% stronger performance while Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mesa Royalty Trust.