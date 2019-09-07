Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s and Its Competitors results

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) is a company in the Diversified Investments industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.24% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.33% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 14 13.02 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.33 2.92

As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 76.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.