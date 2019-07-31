Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
