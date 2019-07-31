Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.