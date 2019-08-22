Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 17.2% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.