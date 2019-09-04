Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 40.86% respectively. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.