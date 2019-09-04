Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 40.86% respectively. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
