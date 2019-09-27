Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 19.79%. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.