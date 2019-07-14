Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 17.5%. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 34.4% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 11.04% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.