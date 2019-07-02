Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.73 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 41.94% respectively. Insiders owned 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.