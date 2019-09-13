Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.47 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.