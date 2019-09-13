Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.47
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
