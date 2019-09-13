Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.52 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s average target price is $89, while its potential upside is 9.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.