Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 18.14% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 0% respectively. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.