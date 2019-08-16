Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
