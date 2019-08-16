Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.