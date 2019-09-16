Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.