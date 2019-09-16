Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.