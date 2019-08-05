Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 8.92% respectively. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.