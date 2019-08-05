Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.60
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 8.92% respectively. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
