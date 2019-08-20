Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.15
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 27.29% respectively. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
