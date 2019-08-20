Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.15 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 27.29% respectively. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.