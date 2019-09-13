Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.42 N/A 0.71 26.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 65.6% respectively. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.