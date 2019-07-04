Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

Since Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.41 N/A -0.07 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 2.26 13.27

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 67%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.