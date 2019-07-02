Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.29
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.26
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
