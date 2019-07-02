Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.29 N/A -0.07 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A 1.33 19.26

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.