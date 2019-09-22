Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.61 N/A 1.31 12.40 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 8.79% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.