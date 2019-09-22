Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.61
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 8.79% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
