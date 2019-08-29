Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Its Rivals results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 11.49% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund N/A 16 12.40 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.