Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.78 N/A 1.31 12.40 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.68 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.