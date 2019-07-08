Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.41 N/A -0.07 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.