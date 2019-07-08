Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.41
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.