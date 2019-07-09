Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.42 N/A -0.07 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 19.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.