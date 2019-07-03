Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.41 N/A -0.07 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.29 N/A 0.04 109.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.