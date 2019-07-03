Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s results

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.41
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|22.29
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
