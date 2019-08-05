Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.66 N/A 1.31 12.40 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.