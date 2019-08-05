Reviewing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.66
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
