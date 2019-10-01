Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s results

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|29
|0.00
|6.81M
|2.26
|13.87
In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|23,645,833.33%
|11.9%
|10.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 68.2% respectively. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|-4.98%
|-9.04%
|-0.13%
|-14.95%
|-45.57%
|-7.94%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 9 factors.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
