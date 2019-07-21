Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.