Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
